5 Takeaways: Gruden's First-Round Pick Presser

Scherff will start out working at right tackle.

While Scherff spent his last two seasons at left tackle at Iowa, that position with the Redskins, of course, is held down by three-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

So, at least to start, Scherff will compete at right tackle with the likes of Morgan Moses and Tom Compton.

"I think Day 1, we start him out at right tackle," Gruden said. "Obviously we have a Pro Bowl left tackle. We'll start him out at right tackle, see how he does and I'm sure he'll pick it up quickly. The thing we liked about him also, he's a very smart guy. He loves football, studies the game, knows a lot about it, has been well-coached in college. He has a lot of experience playing the position, so I think the transition will be smooth for him."

Last season, three different players – Moses, Compton and current free agent Tyler Polumbus – received playing time at right tackle.

2. Gruden Likes Scherff's mentality and toughness.

There's just something about an offensive lineman who bullies opposing defensive players, and Scherff proved at Iowa to be a player that's not afraid to get physical.

There are several different highlight packages out there that show Scherff just overpowering guys, throwing them to the ground in the process.

It's a playing style Gruden likes in his offensive linemen.

"When you have a guy that's this tough on film and it just echoes every time you watch him play, every play that he plays, you see the toughness and you're like, 'Man, we could use a little bit more toughness,'" Gruden said. "Not to say we weren't tough last year. We had some guys that competed and played very, very hard, no doubt about it, but when you add another guy of his caliber, his size, his strength, his tenacity, that only makes your football team better. It's going to help our defensive line, it's going to help our offensive line, it's going to help our running game, obviously, and it's going to help our passing game."