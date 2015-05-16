5 Takeaways: Gruden's Rookie Minicamp Presser

It didn't take long for Scherff and Smith to be matched up against each other in both individual and team drills.

"I think for the first three practices, throwing at them what we've thrown at them, I think they've done good," Gruden said of the pair.

Gruden says Scherff is a gamer who would rather participate in fully-padded practices rather than the T-shirt, shorts and a helmet the players are required to wear in rookie minicamp.

Scherff – who is making the transition over to right tackle and is expected to be in the mix to immediately start there for the Redskins – is a "very focused individual," Gruden said.

"He studies very hard, he takes coaching extremely well and he's got the best coach to coach him up," Gruden said of offensive line coach Bill Callahan. "But I think you see the progress from yesterday morning to yesterday afternoon to today, it's a significant change for him already. And I think he's going to continue to get better."

In Smith, meanwhile, Gruden said "you've got a tall, young kid with huge upside."

"And it's our job as coaches to get that upside out of him and get him to work," Gruden said. "I talked to him today about trying to get a little bit more suddenness to him, and he's just saying, 'I'm getting my bearings straight. I'm getting my plays down.' You'll see it once camp continues to hit and he gets more comfortable with the terminology, but I've been impressed with him."

3. The Redskins have a possible opening for their fourth quarterback after the sudden departure of college free agent Connor Halliday.