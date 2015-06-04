5 Takeaways: Jay Gruden's Week 2 OTAs Presser

"I know [for] deadlifting, by the time I left I was [at] 550 [pounds] for six reps or eight reps," he told Redskins.com TV's Larry Michael recently. "I was doing get-offs twice a week and working with some Olympic sprint coaches. So, I had a lot of positive work."

His work has been evident on the field, as Gruden said Murphy is one of the players who really sticks out when turning on film.

"When you're looking at practice and you watch practice film, you look for guys that jump out on the screen at you, guys that are making plays and you feel their presence and Trent Murphy is one of them," he said. "He's bigger, he's stronger, he's rushing the passer extremely well, he's getting off the ball very well right now."

Gruden also believes Murphy will display the talent that made the Redskins used their first pick of last year's draft on him.

"I think I'm expecting him to make the biggest jump from first year to second year on our football team because not only is he bigger but he knows the position," Gruden said. "He's athletic, and when you put on some extra bulk and strength, it's just going to give him more… He's already a smart football player with great instincts. Now you add the extra bulk and we expect big things from him this year."

3.) Even with Jordan Reed sidelined until the start of training camp after a minor procedure, Logan Paulsen and Niles Paul headline a strong group of veteran tight ends.

While the Redskins would certainly want Reed on the field during OTAs and eventually minicamp, they'll have to use more of Paulsen and Paul in the meantime.

While Paul and Reed can rack up the receiving yards, Paulsen still remains the team's best blocker at the tight end, an important factor considering the Redskins want to run the ball more in 2015.