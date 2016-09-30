5 Takeaways: Joe Barry's Browns Week Presser

Unlike last year where players like Will Blackmon were brought in on a Tuesday only to be playing a huge role on game day just five days later, everyone in the secondary has been on the team ever since offseason workouts opened up.

"I mean obviously losing D-Hall, losing a captain, you know, we'll have to overcome that. We'll get Bree [Bashaud Breeland] back at some point which will be good—don't know when. You guys know my mentality, you know what we preach. It's the next man up," Barry said. "We don't flinch, we don't stop, the train keeps moving and we got to go play. And we'll play well."

The Redskins may also experiment with how some of the defensive backs are used. While Blackmon is now the team's starting free safety, he may play some nickel corner as well.

"It's a nice luxury to have," Barry said. "Even with the outside guys [cornerbacks]. Not that we're going to go crazy with a Quinton Dunbar type but, you know a guy that's been playing now that's starting to understand a little bit more, you could do subtle different things with him. Josh [Norman], you know you can do whatever you want with him, move him around. But yeah, when you have those—experience, the more experience you have back there, the more things you can do."

5. As he gets "more and more comfortable," Su'a Cravens could be on the move.

It's something the coaching staff has brought up on numerous occasions ever since Cravens was drafted, but the rookie could see more action outside of just inside linebacker.

As he proved last Sunday with a game-saving interception, the USC product makes plays when he's on the field.

"He's got unbelievable instincts and awareness and feel and the more comfortable he gets with the professional game, he's going to---you'll see him just making more and more plays," Barry said. "So, he's getting more and more comfortable all the time. He's still a rookie, still a young guy, still has a million miles to go. But comes into work every day and loves football, loves working at it. I think he's going be an exciting guy for a lot of years to come."

The key now is for Cravens to remain even-keeled and consistent. When he does something good, Barry gives him kudos. But he also makes sure the early success won't change Cravens' weekly mindset.