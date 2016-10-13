5 Takeaways: Joe Barry's Eagles Week Presser

He's appeared on every single snap defensive snap the last two weeks, recording nine tackles.

With each coming play, though, Blackmon is starting to get settled in at safety.

"Just like I tell you guys all the time with rookies, they get better every single day," Blackmon said. "They get better every single week because they experience things. They see things that they've never experienced before. Will is a great, veteran football player. He's been around, he's seen a lot, played in a ton of games but at that position, it's new for him. So, he experiences and sees things every single time he gets a snap whether it's on the practice field or on the game field."

Barry sees Blackmon getting "better and better" as he once again becomes a key cog on the defensive unit.

"The thing that sometimes I have to be careful with because Will is so experienced and he is so football savvy and he's very aware and really understands football, I've got to be careful with overloading him and not playing him in too many different spots because he is playing a new position full-time for the first time," Barry said. "But, as far as his progression, I am happy with where he is at, he's getting better every single day, every single week."

5. The "arrow is definitely going up" for rookie defensive end Matt Ioannidis.

Starting the season on the practice squad before being called up the active roster for Week 3, 2016 fifth-round pick Matt Ioannidis is quickly improving.

Last week, Ioannidis played a career-high 29 snaps, collecting two tackles.

"It was great to have him out there, great to see him not only be out there but, you know, somewhat affect the game and play well, impact the game, make some plays," Barry said. "So, yeah, I was very happy with Matt."

Ioannidis' presence also provides Ziggy Hood the opportunity to move around the defensive line.