5 Takeaways: Joe Barry's Packers Week Presser

"He's a master at it," Barry said. "He got us in the second quarter last year on a crucial third down. Third-and-four, got us. So, yeah, it's something that you preach, you prepare for, you talk about. The first thing with the hard count, the key thing is any defensive linemen should get off on the ball. You don't get off on sound, you get off on movement. And that's the biggest issue that defensive linemen have when they jump offsides, they use – as far as the stimulus of getting off – they use the sound of the quarterback's inflection instead of the ball. So those are things that you constantly talk about, you constantly work on."

The Redskins prepare for these instances during individual drills in practices.

As the defensive linemen get down into their stance, position coach Robb Akey will hold a ball attached to a stick and try to bait them into moving. The idea behind the drill is that the players don't move until the ball moves.

"In the heat of the moment, that's why quarterbacks do it, especially quarterbacks like him that really use that voice inflection very well," Barry said. "But it's something that we point out. We've showed them on TV copies in the meeting. But you've got to be disciplined, you've got to get off on the ball, not on sound."

Washington will also try to counter with constantly rotating players in and out.

"You've got to sub and you've got to sub with urgency," Barry said. "And it's not only the guy running onto the field subbing, it's more importantly the guy running off the field, because he [Rodgers] looks for it. And I don't know if it's truly just him looking for it or if the coaches on the sideline see it and give him the green light through the headset, but he's outstanding at it. So we've got to counter-balance that with being disciplined. When we do sub, we've got to sub with great urgency on and off the field so we don't get caught."