5 Takeaways: Joe Barry's Ravens Week Presser

But just like Smith Sr. went he was released in March 2014, Norman was let go by the Panthers this past offseason.

Now for the first time since a 2014 Week 4 matchup between the Ravens and Panthers (a year before Norman's breakout All-Pro campaign), they'll face off Sunday.

"I think, fortunately for Josh, is that Josh has a history, has a background with him," Barry said. "Josh was there with him when he was a young player in this league and he knows what kind of player No. 89 is. I've encouraged all of our DBs, you know, talk to Josh because you've got to have your mind right when you go against 89, because he's that type of player. He plays the game the way the game is supposed to be played. He's physical. He tries to mess with you a little bit, get in your head at times. But, he is the ultimate competitor."

While Smith Sr.'s 2016 campaign got off to a slow start (five receptions for 19 yards in the regular season opener), the 16-year veteran is starting to hit his stride, as he hauled in eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Raiders.

"I think it's nice that we have a guy like Josh that not only has played against him, but practiced against him, especially early on his career as a young player," Barry said. "So I think it's a benefit for us."

4. As a coach, Barry knows he must be a better teach to get the most out of his players.

Equating the situation to a match teacher that needs to help a struggling student, Barry knows that in order for the defensive unit to improve on their 29th-overall defensive ranking.

"I put a lot of pride and a lot of input on myself to get it done and we're not getting it done right now," Barry said. "I'm not getting it done. So, it's a two-way street. You know, obviously, players have got to play and make plays on the field but as a coach I believe I've got to get them to play better. I've got to get us to tackle better. I've got to get us to win on third down better."

And in that, Barry will "turnover over every rock" to correct the issues.

"That's my job as a teacher, and I promise you, it was worked on yesterday on Wednesday in practice, it'll be worked on today Thursday at practice until we get it solved," Barry said.

5. The decision to release Kendall Reyes was tough, but the Redskins move on with the six remaining defensive linemen on the active roster.

In addition to Bruton Jr. being placed on Injured Reserve, the Redskins released Reyes on Wednesday to clear the way for the signings of Whitner Sr. and Josh Evans.

Reyes was signed by the Redskins during free agency earlier this year, eager to build on his four-year stint with the San Diego Chargers from 2012-15.

But between a groin injury that sidelined him for two weeks and a lack of production when healthy, the Redskins decided that releasing Reyes would be best for the team.

The defensive unit moves forward with six defensive linemen including starters Chris Baker, Ricky Jean Francois and Ziggy Hood.