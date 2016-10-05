5 Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Ravens Week Presser

Cousins noticed the direct implications of establishing the run early and handing the ball off to Jones more than they had the entire season.

"That does open up things and it keeps us in manageable down and distances," Cousins said. "I think on the first drive we really didn't have a third down that we had to convert. You just, first down, second down, oh, it's first down again. We may have been in a third-and-one, but we don't see that as a need to drop back and spread them out and throw the ball down the field to convert.

"Boy, it helps to be able to stay in those situations and then if we can just stay out of penalties, it gives you more and more opportunities to run the football," he said. "Anytime we can do that, good things happen for our offense. And I think we saw that in the first two drives of what we can be when we're firing on all cylinders." 2. It was nice to finally find consistent success in the red zone.

* *The Redskins' first two offensive drives on Sunday ended in touchdowns and relied on converting both of them while in the red zone, an area in which the team has had trouble to start the season.

"Each play has its own reason for why it was successful, but it's great to see us get down in the red zone and then be able to finish those drives," It certainly does make a big difference in the final outcome of the game."

Citing those two touchdown drives, Cousins reiterated what he saw in coverage. Tight end Jordan Reed had 1-on-1 coverage and Cousins was able to fit the ball into a tight window on a slant route. The other toss to Reed relied more on improvisation.