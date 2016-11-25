5 Takeaways: Redskins-Cowboys

Three times they got inside the Cowboys' 20-yard line and only got six points out of it. They would score on both of their red zone appearances in the second half – two touchdown passes to tight end Jordan Reed – but there's a clear understanding that they must play better once deep into opposing territory.

In close games, trading field goals for touchdowns will make it difficult to score key victories.

"It's kind of been the tale of our season – the red zone; missing a cue, missing couple of plays to not score, field goals here and there," Jackson said. "Those two field goals obviously hurt, but it's just not on [Hopkins]. Those times we got to the red zone and didn't score either. It's a whole. We've all got to look each other, from the coaches to the players to everybody on the field. Hopefully we'll get back, get a couple days off, look at film, correct whatever it is we need to correct and move forward."

One way the Redskins could improve in the red zone is targeting Reed more frequently.

Of his five touchdowns this season, four have come from inside the 10-yard line.

5. Speaking of Reed, his gutsy performance was applauded by teammates and coaches.

Early in the second quarter when Cousins was trying to hit Reed in the back of the end zone on a third down play, the tight end landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He would lay on the turf for a minute writhing in pain before walking off the field under his own power.

It looked like his day would be done after just two catches for 15 yards, but then as the team came back out for the third quarter, Reed was on the sideline getting warmup passes from Colt McCoy.

"There was a chance I wasn't going to come in," Reed admitted. "It was just dependent on…I went out and Colt threw me a couple passes. I was able to catch it and deal with that so I said I could play."

Not only did he play, he created true mismatch nightmares for the Dallas defense, as he'd collect eight receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the second half despite playing "pretty severe pain."

"When I walked in after the game, he was sitting here in so much pain, and I could feel it," Davis said. "For him to be able to come out and play the way he did tonight, his performance was unprecedented. It was amazing, it was beautiful to see him come back out there. Despite taking the loss, we kept fighting, and a guy like Jordan Reed comes back and continues to fight, it speaks volumes on who he is as a player."

Gruden admitted he highly doubted Reed was going to return, but doing so proved how far the fourth-year tight end has come.

"It just goes to show you what type of man he's growing into, and football player, and person," Gruden said. "It was an impressive performance by him and, like I said, Brandon Scherff, also, and Ty [Nsekhe] and Morgan Moses and a couple of other guys on our team that fought through some injuries and played. But that's pro football, and we appreciate their effort, and we're going to be a better team in the long run because of guys like him."