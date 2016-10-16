5 Takeaways: Redskins-Eagles

"Moments like that are going to happen," Cousins admitted. "You have to just keep playing though it and keep playing at a high level and what happened was a good play by them."

Cousins finished the game 18-of-34 for 263 yards and two touchdown passes. His first touchdown pass – a 16-yard reception from Jamison Crowder – was a perfectly placed ball into the hands of the budding second-year wide receiver.

The touchdown was Crowder's second red zone score on the season. "Just getting open, that's the main thing," Crowder said of being a steady red zone target. "A lot of people will say that I'm not really like a fade type of guy, but I don't really listen to it. The coaches, they have faith in me to get open and Kirk was able to find me for that touchdown."

Then in the second quarter, the offense marched 90 yards down the field, capped by a 13-yard touchdown from Vernon Davis.

The grab was Davis' 56th career touchdown reception and first as a member of the Redskins. Davis started in place of Jordan Reed (concussion) and finished the game with two receptions for 50 yards.

"Once I heard that Jordan wouldn't be playing and my role would increase, I didn't really have to change much," Davis said. "I just kept plugging away and approaching the game like I've been approaching it since I've been here. When it comes to playing an entire game, you just want to make sure that your stamina is there. You want to put in the extra work early on in that week and just know your assignments."

5. Despite the four-game winning streak, the Redskins still haven't quite pieced together a complete performance.During this ride from 0-2 to 4-2, the Redskins have gained big plays and big victories from all three units, but still haven't had everything clicking all at once.

On Sunday, one week after Jamison Crowder tallied an 85-yard punt return for touchdown, the Redskins gave up a costly 86-yard kickoff return touchdown to Wendell Smallwood. The score came just one play after Davis was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on his touchdown celebration, eliminating the possibility Dustin Hopkins would boot the ball into the end zone for a touchback.

"Any time you make a mistake or any time anything happens, you just have to leave it behind you and continue to work – keep moving forward," Davis admitted after the game. "You can't control those things. You can just move on, put it in the back of your mind and get ready for the next play."

But even then, the Redskins didn't get off their blocks in time to stop Smallwood.

"I'm not going to blame Vernon for that returning kickoff touchdown but you know – and really he would never do anything that would jeopardize a 15-yard penalty," Gruden said.

Special teams captain Niles Paul said that when the Redskins get all three units "playing good" at the same time, they could be capable of something bigger than just a winning streak.

"There's always room for improvement," Paul said. "You can see that there's room for improvement. We win games, but we can be so much better and I think that's our blessing, and if we want to get that, we just have to work harder."