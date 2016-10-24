5 Takeaways: Redskins-Lions

Cousins also recorded a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter with a quarterback keeper on an option play with running back Chris Thompson.

His 300-yard passing performance puts him second all-time in Redskins history in that category, while his touchdown run was the longest rush attempt of his career.

"Phenomenal play call by [offensive coordinator] Sean [McVay]," Cousins said after the game of his touchdown run. "We had run it the previous play and handed it off. Second time we got to it because we didn't get the look we wanted on a pass play, so we checked to it. The defensive end closed and pulled it. Phenomenal blocking by our receiver on the outside to give me the chance to get there, and great play design."

Cousins also found Robert Kelly for a one-yard touchdown throw in the fourth quarter.

"It felt pretty good," Kelley said of his first career NFL touchdown. "It's something you dream about as a kid and it actually happened for me this time."

While the Redskins weren't able to hold on for the victory, Cousins also proved to teammates he can handle the pressure of a close game.

"Kirk is in the huddle, he's calling the play and he's getting guys engaged. 'Let's go, let's go,' just things that leaders would do," tight end Vernon Davis – who finished the game with 79 receiving yards – said. "Whether it's gestures or vocal, he's doing it and he's always been great. I'm excited about Kirk and I'm pleased to be working with him. Right now we just have to go to practice and get ready for the next one."

4. Jamison Crowder's breakout season continued with his second career 100-yard game.

Targeted nine times on the afternoon, Crowder was able to haul in seven receptions for 108 yards.

Sure, those are great numbers any way you look at it, but the catches he made and the way in which he did them was impressive.

Take his first catch of the game, a 19-yard reception on 3rd-and-6 when he juked Darius Slay right at the line to buy himself open space.

It was the first of four third down receptions on the afternoon, as Detroit really didn't have an answer for the second-year Duke product.

Cousins has always thought Crowder is "pretty talented," it's just a matter of getting him the football in the right spots.

"I go where my reads take me, and [on Sunday] they took me to him with the plays we called quite a bit," Cousins said. "But he's an extremely talented player, you've seen what he can do on special teams as well. No surprise to us, we see him every day in practice."