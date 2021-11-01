5 takeaways from Washington's 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos

The Washington Football Team traveled to face the Denver Broncos and was defeated, 17-10. Here are five takeaways from the evening.

1. The blocked field goals.

Two of Washington's stronger drives -- one in the second quarter and one in the fourth -- ended with the team heading back to the sideline empty-handed.

After the defense forced Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos to punt on their opening drive, Washington marched down the field on 11 plays encompassing 56 yards. The unit stalled at Denver's 27-yard line after a false start and an incomplete pass to Terry McLaurin, and hopes of taking an early lead were swatted away with Chris Blewitt’s 45-yard attempt.

Washington found itself in the same position later in the game with the score tied, 10-10. This time, the team had an even better situation with Brandon McManus missing his first field goal in 14 attempts. Washington drove 28 yards downfield before calling on Blewitt, who had since made a 52-yard attempt.