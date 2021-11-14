5 takeaways from Washington upsetting the Buccaneers

5. The offense executed.

The game-sealing drive was only the exclamation point on what was Washington's biggest win of the season thus far. It also summed up the theme of Washington taking advantage of its scoring opportunities against one the conference's best teams.

Slye, who the team signed earlier this week, was perfect on the day. The unit scored on two of its four red zone trips, both of which came in the second half by way of Gibson's legs. Washington had a chance to take a double-digit lead, and where it may have failed to do so in previous weeks, it accomplished that with Carter's touchdown.

For the third straight game, Washington out-gained its opponent, 320-273, and managed to put up 94 yards against a defense that allows just 78 yards per game. And even though Washington had a nearly catastrophic fumble in the fourth quarter, it responded with a drive that essentially ended the game.