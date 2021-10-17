5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

1. Washington's defense was vastly improved in the first half.

The reputation of Kansas City's offense was well-known before Patrick Mahomes came to FedExField. It was also universally agreed upon that Washington's defense would need to put together an outstanding game to have a chance of getting an upset.

It wasn't perfect by any means, but the unit played much better in the first half.

Things certainly didn't start off well. Kansas City marched downfield on a 10-play, 95-yard drive fueled by gains of 20-plus yards by Travis Kelce and Jody Forston to take a 7-0 lead. But after that, the defense settled in and forced three turnovers on the Chiefs' next five drives.

Mahomes threw two picks in the first half, and they were results of Washington refusing to give up on plays. Kendall Fuller got his first interception of the year after Mahomes' pass to Tyreek Hill bounced out of the receivers grasp. Then, with Kansas City trying to put up points before halftime, Mahomes threw up a pass to avoid a rush, and this time it was Bobby McCain who made the grab.