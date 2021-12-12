5 takeaways from Washington's loss to the Cowboys

The Washington Football returned to FedExField for Week 14 and fell to the Dallas Cowboys, despite a late comeback, 27-20. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. Washington could not stay on the field.

Coming into Sunday, Washington was completing 50% of its third downs during its four-game win streak. Against the Cowboys, the Burgundy & Gold's offense looked more like it did in the first eight weeks than it did in the last month, completing 3-of-14 conversions.

Washington had to wait until the start of the third quarter to pick up a third down. Up until that point, it came up empty on its previous six attempts. It was the byproduct of a fledgling offense performance, as two of the team's first three drives ended in turnovers. One of those was a Taylor Heinicke fumble that was picked up and ran back 41 yards for the score.