5 takeaways from Washington's loss to Dallas

2. Initial defensive success was quickly overwhelmed by Dallas.

During Dallas' opening drive, Washington's defense looked vastly improved over what it put on display over the previous two weeks. The front was swarming to the balls and putting pressure on Dak Prescott.

While the first three minutes of the game could be judged as a success for Washington, the same could not be said for the rest of the night.

After punting the ball away to start the game, the Cowboys made scoring a habit with five straight touchdown drives. Washington was dealt one body blow after the other with double-digit gashes in the Cowboys' passing game. Prescott delivered four touchdown tosses and 321 yards, completing 27-of-35 passes in the first half.