5 Takeaways from Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles with playoffs on the line and dropped its second-straight contest, 27-17. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.

1. Washington zoomed out to an early lead…

It certainly wasn't the best situation rolling with a quarterback that was on another team's practice squad five days ago, but there were some things Washington could have done to make life easier for Garrett Gilbert. Giving him a short field was one of them, and that's exactly what it did.

In one of the wildest sequences of the week, Jalen Hurts' pass to Dallas Goedert bounced off the tight end's foot, and Landon Collins was in the right spot once again and grabbed his second pick in as many games. Seven plays later, all of which were highlighted by Antonio Gibson, Washington pounded into the end zone.

It seemed like the Eagles were starting to gain some momentum on their ensuing drive, but they were struck with even more misfortune when Montez Sweat ripped the ball away from Hurts, and once again Collins was to capitalize on the turnover. After a 46-yard snag by Terry McLaurin, the offense stalled at the Eagles' 4-yard line, and Brian Johnson's 22-yard field goal gave the team a two-score lead.