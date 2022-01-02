5 Takeaways from Washington dropping its home finale

2. …but fell flat for the rest of the game.

Washington scored on all four of its possessions in the first half. All four of its drives in the second half ended in disappointment.

In its second-longest drive of the game, the Eagles came out for the third quarter and went 75 yards on 14 plays taking up nearly eight minutes off the clock and allowing Boston Scott to run in one-yard score.

Washington responded by going backwards and punting three plays later.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles took the lead for the first time all afternoon with a 42-yard field goal, capping off a nine-play drive. There was still time left with 11:41 on the clock, but Washington would have to do better than the four yards it had put up in the second half up to that point.

Washington drove the ball 30 yards downfield before turning over the ball on downs at its own 49-yard line.

Another field goal came from the Eagles with just under three minutes to go, leaving Washington one last shot to retake the lead and keep its playoff hopes alive. For 11 plays, it looked like Washington was going to do exactly that. But an interception in the end zone dashed those chances with 24 seconds left.