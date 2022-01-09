5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

1. Career moments for McLaurin and Gibson.

Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson have already collected a few accolades in their young careers, and now they can add a couple more.

With six catches for 93 yards, McLaurin finished the season with 1,053 yards, making him the first Washington player to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard (1994-95). Gibson had a little more yardage to overcome, but with 146 yards on 21 carries, the running back got the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

It was the fifth time McLaurin, who now has 3,090 yards for his career, has surpassed at least 90 yards this season, and it didn't take long for him to get into quadruple digits for the season. He had two catches on Washington's opening drive, including a 30-yarder that set the offense up at the Giants' 21-yard line. McLaurin led the team with six targets and got four of them.