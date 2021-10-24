5 takeaways from Washington's loss to Green Bay 

2. Washington was 0-3 in the red zone.

To that end, Washington had four opportunities to put points on the board in the red zone. It only came away with three points.

The first attempt came on Washington's second drive of the third quarter. Although Washington trailed by two scores, it was still possible for the team to come back. And for a couple minutes it looked like that would be the case as Heinicke got into the end zone.

But then the officials ruled that Heinicke's knee was down short of the goal line, and his ensuing fourth down run was also short.

Next, Washington was at Green Bay's 3-yard line and looking at a 4th-and-2, still down 21-7. Heinicke dropped back and fired to the middle of the field looking for Ricky Seals-Jones, but the pass slipped through Seals-Jones grasp, forcing another turnover on downs.

The final chance came in the fourth quarter after Green Bay went up 24-7. Once again, Washington marched down the field to Green Bay's 12-yard line, but the 65-yard drive was cut short when Chandon Sullivan intercepted Heinicke's pass to Adam Humphries.