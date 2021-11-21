5 takeaways from Washington's victory in Charlotte

3. The defense bowed its neck after the first drive.

The first drive of Cam Newton's return to Bank of America Stadium went exactly as the former MVP hoped it would. The Panthers zoomed 75 yards downfield, and Newton hit D.J. Moore for a 10-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

For most of the game, things weren't quite as spectacular, at least for the Panthers' offense.

The next three drives for the Panthers ended the same: punts. The most impressive part was that the defense held Carolina to just 33 yards in that stretch. And while the Panthers did try to correct things with touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, Washington's defense came through when it mattered most.