5 takeaways to Washington climbing back to .500 with its fourth straight win

The Washington Football Team gets back to .500 on the year after holding for a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are five takeaways from Washington's fourth straight win.

1. Washington zooms downfield on the first drive.

Washington has been known for getting off to a slow start in games, but that wasn't the case against the Raiders on the road, and it set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

While Washington generally was hit-or-miss throughout the game -- it finished with 298 yards -- it looked as good as it ever has on the opening drive. It took nine pays for the offense to march down the field, fueled by a 22-yard gash by Antonio Gibson on the second play of the game and a 23-yard grab by John Bates.