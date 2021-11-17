Scouting the Panthers | 5 things to know about Carolina

It's a new week, same story for Washington, which faces yet again another tough defense. Without a doubt the Carolina unit is one of the stingiest in the league. They've been successful getting after the quarterback, recording a total 27 sacks on the season. Linebacker Haason Reddick has been particularly successful, as he ranks fourth in the league with 9.5 sacks on the season.

The Panthers also enter this game with the league's top pass defense, allowing an average of 173.7 yards per game. In total, the Panthers are allowing opponents 280.7 yards per game, which is second in the league. To make the case even stronger for the strength of this defense, they are holding teams to an average 19.3 points per game (sixth in the league). Carolina is slightly less successful defending the run game, which Washington will need to capitalize on. Washington put up 94 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against the Bucs, one of the best run defenses in the league. Washington will want to carry this momentum into Sunday's meeting with Carolina.