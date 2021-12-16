5-time Pro Bowler Len Hauss passes away at 79

Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowler who started 192 consecutive games for the Washington franchise at center, passed away on Dec. 15 in his hometown of Jesup, Georgia. He was 79.

Hauss was drafted in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL Draft and made his first start against the St. Louis Cardinals during his rookie season. Despite playing with injuries at the start of his career, Hauss never missed a game in his time with Washington and helped Washington reach a Super Bowl during the 1972 season.

"There were times I was told I should not play [because of injuries]," Hauss said in Jim Gehman's book, "Then Gibbs Said to Riggins." "But most, I guess, all of the times I was told, 'But it's up to you.' So if it were up to me, my decision would be, if I can play, I play."

At 6-foot-2 and weighing 235 pounds in the NFL, Hauss didn't start his playing career as a center. He was a fullback for Jesup High School and rushed for 1,500 yards during his senior season, helping his team earn a state championship.

Once he joined the college ranks at the University of Georgia, one of his coaches recommended that he make the switch to the offensive line.

"He asked me if I would rather be the first-team center or the third-team fullback," Hauss said in a Washington Post article. "What could I say?"

The move proved to be a smart one for Hauss. He was an All-Southeastern Conference player in his sophomore season.