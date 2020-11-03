5 Ways Washington Can Improve Entering Second Half Of Season

The Washington Football Team is back in action after taking a week off, and it is now shifting its focus towards a playoff push in the final nine games of the regular season.

"I told our guys in our meetings today, 'I don't care if we're 8-8 and getting into the playoffs. You've just got to be invited to the dance, and then we'll see what happens,'" said head coach Ron Rivera. "We'll see. Like I've said before, I've made it to the playoffs at 7-8-1 and people said we didn't deserve to be there and we turn around and win our first playoff game and go on the road and scare the heck out of a good team. It doesn't matter. However you can get in, get in."

Washington is in a unique spot as it makes a run for NFC East division crown. Despite starting 2-5 record, it currently sits in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has a .481 strength of schedule for the rest of the year, second only in the division to the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington's 25-3 win over the Cowboys was a positive step, but there are some areas it has to tune up before it hosts the Giants on Nov. 8.

Here are five areas Washington will need to improve on for the rest of the season.

1. Rush The Passer More Consistently

One could argue there is not much to be fixed with Washington's pass rush. After all, the team is sixth in total sacks, which has resulted in a loss of 154 yards for opposing offenses, and has the second-highest adjusted sack rate.

Those numbers do not tell the full story of Washington's ability to pressure quarterbacks, though. More than half of the team's sacks have come in two games; it had eight sacks against the Eagles and six against the Cowboys. Washington only managed eight sacks in the other five games combined.

It's not a coincidence that both games against the Eagles and Cowboys resulted in wins. The pressure the defensive line created forced three turnovers against the Eagles, resulting in two touchdowns. In Week 7, the Cowboys were held to 142 yards of offense -- by far their lowest total of the year.

"We all saw how effective that was," Kevin Pierre-Louis said Oct. 14. "Sacks turned into turnovers, which were fumbles and interceptions. The D-line has been playing good, the D-tackles had an amazing game [against the Los Angeles Rams]. The back end, we're just going to help out the D-line to make sure they can get after the passer, which we'll reap the benefits from that."