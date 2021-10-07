WFT Daily: A closer look at Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic's different, but pivotal roles

While Gibson and McKissic do have a similar skillset -- Turner said the two are like brothers, and McKissic has done a good job of mentoring the second-year player -- they have distinctly different responsibilities that emphasize their strengths.

Outside of a few circumstances, Gibson is Washington's primary option on first and second downs. He's explosive and has improved at reading his blocks, which has led to him averaging 4.3 yards per carry. And given that he has 15 more touches than he did through four games last season, it's clear the team trusts him to take on a heavier workload.

"He's done well, he's improving every week," Rivera said. "That's big, I have really liked the effort. I like what he gets out of practice and gives us during practice. I think he works hard at it and he's just going to continue to grow and get better for us."

If Washington finds itself in a second-and-long or third down scenario, though, then it can turn to McKissic. There's two reasons for that: aside from being an exceptional pass-blocker, McKissic has been one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. He has the second-most receiving yards among running backs outside of Alvin Kamara.