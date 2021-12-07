A closer look at Brian Johnson's game-winning kick in Vegas

Oh and by the way, the kick was going to come in front of a Raiders fanbase that is infamous for being a little more intense than average.

Johnson's solution: tune it all out.

"On the sidelines is when I kind of start to zone out the crowd," Johnson said. "And once I get out there, I only tell myself, 'Get it on your target line, because from 48 [yards], I shouldn't come up short.' So if it gets on the target line, it should be good."

With 42 seconds left, Camaron Cheeseman snapped the ball to Tress Way, who put in position for Washington's fourth kicker this season to send it flying. The ball cut sharply to the right, and for a moment, it looked like Washington was about to leave Las Vegas disappointed.

But the ball snuck past the right goal post, giving Washington a two-point lead. After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said having a new kicker attempt a game-winner isn't quite the ideal situation, but Johnson handled it well.

"We got quality yards and put him in a good position where it was pretty much right down his alley. He hit that very well."

Johnson grew up in the DMV before playing for Virginia Tech. To kick for his hometown team in a situation, he said, it was an "awesome" experience.

Johnson did more than just give Washington the win. He proved that he can perform in high pressure scenarios, and since Washington is entering a division gauntlet with five games left on the schedule, he may have to repeat the feat.

For now, Johnson's priority will be on another challenge: getting to know his teammates' names.