A Closer Look At The Redskins' 2019 Roster

Final cuts: Samaje Perine, Craig Reynolds

Takeaways: Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson were roster locks, so the biggest surprise here is the release of third-year running back Samaje Perine. Time and time again, head coach Jay Gruden went out of his way to highlight the 2017 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma. His praise began at the NFL's league meeting in March and continued throughout offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.

But in a loaded running backs room, Perine became the odd man out. His preseason numbers certainly did not help. While he scored the team's only rushing touchdown, the 5-foot-11, 240-pound bruiser averaged just 2.15 yards on 20 carries over four games. He also does not contribute on special teams, which is important considering the running back who made the roster over him -- fourth-year man Byron Marshall -- is a proven kick returner.