News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

A FedExField First: Couple Gets Married Before Game

Sep 12, 2016 at 09:54 AM
fedexfield-wedding-091216-660-350.jpg

Before the first regular season game of the season even began, records were being broken at FedExField.

For the first time a wedding took place in the Redzone Lot outside the stadium, joining together a Redskins fan and a Steelers fan before the two teams faced off for the first time in four years.

The groom, Justin Henderson, is a lifelong Redskins fan, while the bride, Wendy Henderson, has been a Steelers fan her whole life. The pair have been together 16 years after meeting when both were attending Mercy College in New York. The two played basketball and bonded over their love of sports.

"Sports is what we do, I think it's what really did bring us together, even in college. It wasn't just basketball, but it was, 'Oh, you're watching the game. Can I come watch? And we would just hang out," Wendy Henderson said.

For this family, getting married before a football game fit perfectly.

While they had originally planned on marrying at the beach last year, upon realizing their teams were meeting up for the 2016 season, an opportunity arouse that they could not miss.

"We are both diehard sports fans. Our teams play once every four years, this just seems like the right thing to do," Justin Henderson said. "It's definitely different from the norm, so why not?"

The wedding took place in the afternoon, giving the families plenty of time to celebrate before heading over to the game. About 20 family members and friends were present, including the pair's nine-year old daughter and the groom's brother, who presided over the wedding.

The idea had started with simply emailing the Redskins about getting on the jumbotron and grew from there.

"(The Redskins) said 'Hey, you're getting married, we'd like to be a part of it.' It went all from there, it was really cool," Wendy Henderson said.

The pair even bought new jerseys, a Sonny Jurgensen No. 9 for the groom and Terry Bradshaw No. 12, to spell out the day of their wedding.

The ceremony concluded with the groom leading the crowd and participants in singing "Hail to the Redskins."

"It works for us. It's us, more than getting dressed up all nice," Wendy Henderson said. "And we had the perfect day for it. It's awesome."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising