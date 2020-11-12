Assessing Washington's Draft Class Midway Through The Season

When the Washington Football Team drafted the first eight players of the Ron Rivera regime, the expectation was to bring pieces the team could use to build towards the future. After seeing what the rookie class can do in the first eight games of their careers, it certainly accomplished that goal.

Several of Washington's rookies have become key contributors on either offense, defense or special teams. Some have dealt with injuries or have not made their season debuts yet, but all have shown potential as being part of the core Washington will use to build a sustainable, winning culture. Here's how each rookie has performed through eight games:

DE Chase Young (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

2020 stats: 20 total tackles (16 solo, 4 assists) 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Chase Young's mom might have only given him a C+ for his performance at the halfway point of the season, but the rookie defensive end has been a standout among his 2020 draft class colleagues, even if the stats don't necessarily reflect it.