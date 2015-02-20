A Look Inside The Redskins Archives: George Allen Prepares Draft Board

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Over the coming weeks, The Redskins Blog will be providing you with a different look at the franchise's past.

Unlike Throwback Thursday where we've looked at important moments on the gridiron against an upcoming opponent, this series will examine some of the lighter moments as we go through all of the photos stored at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

The NFL Scouting Combine -- a chance for general managers, coaches and scouts to examine college players up close -- officially kicks off today.

Depending on how the weekend goes and if any prospects stand out, front office draft boards, many of which are already being put together, could see some transformation.

This photo, taken Jan. 30, 1973, featuring head coach and general manager George Allen (back left corner) with a group of scouts and coaches, shows the Redskins staff preparing their own draft board a good decade before the combine existed.

Back then, with no internet or easily accessible player footage, you could actually "look at the tape," after you scanned through those big leaflets the reels of celluloid are sitting on.

This was also an era when notecards had some real value, just like pushpins and corkboards and waiting nervously by a rotary phone.

So, yes, there was a time where the 40-yard dash time wasn't a standardized statistic.

For a moment you can live in that reality, carpeted floor and all.