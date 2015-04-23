A Look Inside The Redskins Archives: Riggins' Offseason Stretch

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Over the offseason, The Redskins Blog has been providing you with a different look at the franchise's past.

Unlike Throwback Thursday where we've looked at important moments on the gridiron against an upcoming opponent, this series will examine some of the lighter moments as we go through all of the photos stored at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Stretch it out, Riggo!

We brought out this old photo – captured May 12, 1983 – as the first week of offseason conditioning has returned players to Redskins Park.

In fact, while running back John Riggins didn't have head strength and condition coach Mike Clark to aid him in workouts, it seems like he was on the same page as the Redskins' current roster.