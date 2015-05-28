A Look Inside The Redskins Archives: The Hogs Put In Work

This photo, taken on August 5, 1985, certainly seems reminiscent of the past few weeks at Redskins Park, where Callahan has recently become notorious for making his linemen do extra drills long after the rest of the team has finished practice.

As OTA's have begun this week, we're not at the point of full contact and pads just yet, but that doesn't mean rookies such as Brandon Scherff and Arie Kouandjio, or veterans such as Kory Lichtensteiger and Trent Williams, aren't competing.

"We don't sit down and take a knee and watch special teams anymore," Lichtensteiger said. "We're working straight through. You see how sweaty I am; it's no joke. [Callahan's] got a good tempo, and he's a very intense coach. We'll definitely get better if we don't die first."

There's been a lot of talk recently about bringing back the vaunted "Hogs," especially since Callahan admitted he had a poster of the great offensive lines of the 1980s hanging in his office.

It seems like they're already on the right track.

.

.