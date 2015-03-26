A Look Into The Redskins Archives: George Allen Surrounded By Media

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Over the coming weeks, The Redskins Blog will be providing you with a different look at the franchise's past.

Unlike Throwback Thursday where we've looked at important moments on the gridiron against an upcoming opponent, this series will examine some of the lighter moments as we go through all of the photos stored at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

The NFL's Annual Meetings -- the convention of owners, general managers and head coaches -- just wrapped up.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, head coaches sat down for roundtable interviews over breakfast to field an hour's worth of questions from local and national reporters.

The space got a little tight for some coaches as the media hovered and hunched to listen.

While former head coach George Allen probably never had quite the same media presence as current head coach Jay Gruden did Wednesday, this photo encapsulates some of the atmosphere from the past few days in Arizona.

The photo is undated but was taken while Allen was coaching the Los Angeles Rams. Considering most of these reporters have their heads down scribbling into their notepads, it was captured in an era when personal recording devices hadn't made the full leap into every journalist's tool belt.

I'm not sure how long this interview session took, but if Allen, like Gruden did yesterday, spent an hour sipping his coffee and sharing details on his team, these reporters would probably need several notebooks to jot it all down.

One thing is for sure: in the late 1960s, you didn't go to work without a suit and tie.

.

.