A Rundown Of Josh Norman's Extensive Offseason Endeavors

"I'm just like I'm not going to throw up today," Norman said. "And then I got in there, went up. I went to 7.3 G's [gravitational force] and that was just crazy. And then I went through the last part and I was fine. I was really fine. But the 40th minute or something in, we went G6 and he started turning in the air. He went all the up into the—I thought he was about to go up into the atmosphere and my neck started getting tight, my hands started to grip and I couldn't tell him to stop. We got to go through it, whatever it is. And I tell you, he said, 'You okay with me?' and at first I said something and he was like, 'You sure?' And I was like slowly losing consciousness, my hands started to go and then I was like 'Oh my gosh.' Next thing I know, I was asleep. Like two, three seconds he started talking, he was like, 'You okay back there buddy?' I was like 'I'm fine.' I couldn't say nothing. And he brought it back down and I was just like dammit. He knew something. So it was just a fun experience overall.