A Year Later, Deshazor Everett Reflects On Waiting For Cut Day

Everett was waived from the team on Monday and then offered a practice squad contract on Tuesday, a roster formality that didn't necessarily ease Everett's transition into the NFL. By the fourth week, however, the Redskins needed him to provide depth to an injury-depleted secondary and he remained on the active roster for the rest of the year.

This season he has continued to progress, even as he's switched to safety. His special teams play has remained his biggest strength and a reason the coaching staff would like to keep him on a roster that's crowded at safety and corner this year.

Everett knows it's a numbers game, but he's also more confident and comfortable about his status than a year ago.

"This year I can't say I proved myself, but I've done some things to catch some eyes, I've made a couple plays. People know my name, as opposed to last year where I got to go out there and make a statement for myself," Everett said. "This year I have a little more leeway just because of the fact that, 'OK, we know what he can do, let's give this guy a chance,' as opposed to being a rookie and haven't done anything."

Everett has certainly done his part in three preseason games, tallying 17 tackles and a forced fumble. Against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, he batted a pass that Duke Ihenacho was able to dive and collect for an interception. Everett's spoken the most with cornerback Dashaun Philips and linebacker Houston Bates, two players that went through a similar practice squad to active roster jump last year, throughout the preseason.

"I was pretty uncomfortable the whole time and when I got the call it was a heartbreaker," Bates said of last year. "But that's just the way it is. It's a business, you know, and that's what you got to approach it as."

Regardless of the emotional whirlwind Everett encountered last year, the experience he gained playing the majority of the regular season and the credibility he displayed throughout training camp and the preseason, he knows he's never safe in the NFL, just incrementally safer.