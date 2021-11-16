'Above and beyond': Washington's Salute to Service game gathers, celebrates armed forces in memorable display

In the lead up to gameday kickoff, Allen Edwards doesn't get a whole lot of time to stop. As stadium manager, he's constantly surveying the stands, dishing out directions and turning on his heel to hustle off to the next section that needs his attention. But, when the chuff-chuff of the helicopter rotors quickened before this Sunday's kickoff, Edwards paused to take in the moment.

"Being a veteran, you always enjoy the flyovers," Edwards, a former soldier, said.

Three helicopters from Joint Base Andrews 316th wing wooshed over his head and tens thousands of others at FedExField just before 1 p.m. The flyover was one of several highlights during the Washington Football Team's Salute to Service pregame. Coming into the stadium, fans were greeted by displays that included Hum-Vees, Blackhawk Helicopters, rescue vehicles, and, of course, the "W" statue splashed with camo.

A feeling of patriotism and pride punctuated the air that hung over the Washington Football Team Salute to Service game on Nov. 14. With its hundreds of active troops, veterans and military family members joined together just miles outside of the nation's capital, the game put forth a unique celebration of and homage to the country's armed forces.