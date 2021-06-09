News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jun 09, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Humphries060921
Adam Humphries catches a pass during individual drills in Washington's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

It might be a strange thing to say of a quarterback who has spent an average of two seasons with a team, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has been around Adam Humphries more often than not.

For three of the past five years, Humphries has been catching passes from Fitzpatrick either as a starter or a backup. History has shown they are more successful together, as each of their more successful seasons came during the two seasons they were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their paths diverged prior to the 2019 season; Fitzpatrick signed with the Miami Dolphins while Humphries went north to play for the Tennessee Titans. But now the duo has been reunited, and the chemistry between them is just as good as it was before.

"It's great to link back up with Fitzy," Humphries told Fred Smoot on an episode of Washington Football Today. "We had a great relationship in Tampa [during] the two years we were there together. The two or three weeks I've been here have been awesome."

Fitzpatrick signing with Washington at the start of free agency in March was "a big factor," Humphries said, in his own interest in the team. It is clear why a reunion enticed him, based on their numbers together. His best single-season catch rates came when Fitzpatrick was with the Buccaneers, and he caught 76% of his passes for 378 yards in games where Fitzpatrick was the starting quarterback.

"He works his tail off in practice every single day and he's got a lot of quickness to him -- that good subtle burst that he has," Fitzpatrick said in 2018. "He's been a consistent playmaker for us all year long and will just look to continue and continue to get better."

That connection has already come through in team drills, especially in the red zone, during OTAs and minicamp. Humphries beat a defender on a slant during Wednesday's practice to score a touchdown -- a move the slot receiver did with ease when they were last together in 2018. Three of Humphries' five touchdowns, which are a career-high, came on throws from Fitzpatrick.

"Fitzy just makes coming to work everyday fun," Humphries said in March. "You can tell he's got a lot of passion when he plays. He's got a love for the game that not many people have. He just makes playing football fun. He brings a good attitude toward every situation. He's still slinging it. I'm excited to link back up with him and have some fun."

Related Links

Seeing that Fitzpatrick and Humphries are learning new offenses with Washington, it is likely that the two will rely heavily on each other at the start of the season. There is no shortage of talent among the team's wide receivers, but Humphries is the only pass-catcher on the roster who has previous experience with Fitzpatrick. So, if Fitzpatrick is looking for a quick option in the passing game, he already has an idea of where Humphries will be.

"You know he's going to be in the right spot," Fitzpatrick said, "you know he's going to do the right thing, you know that you're going to be on the same page."

And Humphries also has a good idea of what it is like playing alongside Fitzpatrick. He brings a calming presence to the field on gameday, whether it is in the huddle, on the sideline or in pregame.

"A lot of guys just build up so many emotions pregame or on the bus ride to the stadium, and it gets a little tense at times," Humphries said. "Just being around Fitzpatrick and just the way he carries himself, it's calming and relaxing. It allows you to play freely. I've enjoyed that part of Ryan."

It also helps that Humphries is more familiar with Fitzpatrick's unpredictable playing style. The quarterback is known as a gunslinger who makes high risk, high reward throws. And as the only member of Washington's young receiving corps who has seen those unreal moments firsthand, he knows anything can happen.

"Those are just plays that Fitzpatrick will do," Humphries said. "It's fun being on the field with him because you've got to stay ready at all times because he is fearless.

Related Content

news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 2: Standout PBUs And Contested Catches

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/9: High Expectations For The Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
news

Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

Davis knows he is going to make mistakes, but he intends to learn from them and use the experience to continue his development.
news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 1: Getting Back To Normal

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.
news

Charles Leno Jr. Is Gelling With His New Teammates

Leno is on a new team for the first time in his career, and his new teammates have helped ease the transition.
news

Antonio Gibson Pushing Himself To New Heights In Year 2

Gibson made a lasting impression during his rookie season. Now he's ready to take another step in Year 2.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/8: Looking into Day 1 Of Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/4: Training Camp Is Returning To Richmond

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 4, 2021.
news

How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

There is plenty of young talent among Washington's linebackers, and the group is learning from each other to help the defense become one of the best in the league.
news

Meet The Bigger, Stronger Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke wanted to be more durable in his second season with Washington, so with an unorthodox workout routine and a new eating habit, the quarterback put on 15 pounds of "good weight."
news

Wake Up Washington 6/3: All The Updates From Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Advertising