5 Things To Know About WR Adam Humphries

The Washington Football team signed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries on Thursday afternoon, further bolstering the team's wide receiver corps.

Humphries, who enters his seventh season, has primarily played as a slot receiver and is expected to fill that role with Washington. He has caught 71% of his targets and averages 10.5 yards per reception. He is part of the latest efforts by Washington to address the receiver position, which will also feature former Carolina Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel. Here are five things to know about the team's newest offensive weapon.

1. He was an undrafted star with the Buccaneers.

The 2015 NFL Draft class was full of talent at the wide receiver position with Amari Cooper, DeVante Parker, Tyler Lockett and Stefon Diggs. Humphries, who had put together 1,097 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons at Clemson, was not among those drafted; he accepted an invitation for a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then made the initial 53-man roster as the team's fifth wide receiver.

The move ended up being a blessing for Humphries and the Buccaneers, because for the next four seasons, there were few receivers from the 2015 class that were better than him.

Humphries gradually increased his production each year to the point where he was a crucial piece to Tampa Bay's offense. He became just the 19th player in franchise history to record 200 receptions and currently has the most career catches among Buccaneers players who were not drafted. His peak performance came in his final season with the team in 2018, as he was second on the team in targets (105) and receptions (76) behind Mike Evans.

There are only three undrafted players in Buccaneers history to record at least 50 receptions in a single season: Cameron Brate, Tim Wright and Humphries. Humphries is the only wideout to do it, and he surpassed that number three times.

Humphries was not just a star on the Buccaneers' roster; he also outperformed most of the 35 receivers who were drafted in 2015 during his four-year stay in Tampa Bay. Humphries had 219 career receptions by the end of the 2018 season, which placed him fourth among wideouts who entered the league in 2015. The only receivers ahead of him at that time were Jamison Crowder, Cooper and Diggs.