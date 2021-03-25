News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs WR Adam Humphries

Mar 25, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it has signed wide receiver Adam Humphries. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Humphries (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent on May 11, 2015. He has appeared in 79 career games with 21 starts and has recorded 279 receptions for 2, 931 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, he played in seven games with one start at wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans and caught 23 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns.

In 2018, Humphries set career highs in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns. While in Tampa Bay, Humphries also played with current Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Humphries played collegiately at Clemson University from 2011-14. He appeared in 53 games with 27 starts and totaled 127 receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns, 10 carries for 24 yards and one touchdown, and 69 punt returns for 476 yards and one touchdown. When he graduated, he also tied for the fourth-most games played in Clemson school history.

Humphries, 27, attended Dorman H.S. in Roebuck, S.C. He was born June 24, 1993.

