Adam Humphries: Winning is Washington's only focus ahead of playing at 'unique' Lambeau Field

The Packers, who have advanced to the NFC Championship for the past two seasons, are contenders to do so once again with a 5-1 record. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while not putting up top passing numbers, is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, completing 66% of his passes with just three interceptions thus far.

"They're a very good football team with a very similar quarterback that we just played," head coach Ron Rivera said after Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. "Maybe that'll play into our favor, knowing who this guy is. He's special. We know that. But we did some good things for a half. If we can play two halves of football like we did today, we give ourselves a chance."

Defensively, the Packers have been one of the best units in football. Fueled by a secondary that allows the fourth-fewest passing yard per game and tied for sixth in interceptions, Green Bay's defense is fifth in total yards and allows just 22 points per game.

As great as it will be to play in a historic stadium, playing against a team that has Rodgers and Davante Adams on the other sideline is far more important to Washington.