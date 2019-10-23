Adrian Peterson Is Excited To Compete Against His Former Team

"I was there for a decade, and still to this day…I have fans that come to Redskins games that are die-hard Vikings fans," Peterson said. "They're Adrian Peterson fans. So the love is always going to be there."

Peterson rushed for 18 yards on six attempts during that game, so it's safe to assume that Peterson is aiming for higher numbers this time. And Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer knows he is still capable of achieving that.

"He looks good," Zimmer said. "[He] runs hard, runs physical like he always has. [He has] good speed to bounce to the perimeter, good footwork, good jump cut and he does a good job of making [more than] one guy tackle him."

Peterson might be older, but Zimmer knows he and the Vikings are going to see the same type of player he was three seasons ago -- one that has still has speed and the chance of running over defenders with ease.