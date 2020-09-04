It didn't take long for Peterson to start climbing up the all-time rushing list. After being inactive for the season opener, Peterson was Washington's starting running back in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. His highlight of the game came during Washington's first score when he ended a nine-play drive by plowing through Dallas' defense for his 107th career touchdown, passing Jim Brown for fifth on the all-time rushing touchdown list.

"He was the first one that paved the way for us," Peterson said of Brown after the game. "This one means a lot more than the other ones will when I pass them because Jim Brown is a guy I looked up to. I've talked to him on several occasions, just the look in his eyes when I'm talking to him, it's like '[Wow.]' That is just motivating to me."

Six weeks later, Peterson traveled to Minneapolis for a Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. It was one of the rare moments for Peterson to face Minnesota since the two sides parted ways in 2017. Still, he was excited to play against the team that drafted him seventh overall in 2007.

"I was there for a decade, and still to this day…I have fans that come to [Washington] games that are die-hard Vikings fans," Peterson said. "They're Adrian Peterson fans. So the love is always going to be there."