After 62 years, Sonny Jurgensen Is Retiring From Professional Football

"I've decided to hang up my headphones and my clipboard. It's been a great 55 years in Washington. I want to thank our Redskin fans for being so generous to me and our teams, we owe it all to you. I've had so many wonderful memories of thousands of teammates I've played with and talked about during my years in radio and television in Washington D.C. The relationships with coaches and executives over the 50 years like Bill McPeak, Otto Graham, Edward Bennett Williams, Vince Lombardi, Jack Kent Cooke, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Beathard, Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder have been special. My special broadcast partners such as Sam Huff and Frank Herzog and later with Larry Michael, Chris Cooley and Doc Walker on radio and the great TV talents such as Glenn Brenner and George Michael. We lived through the glory years together -- the NFC East championships and five Super Bowls, all great memories. And I would be remiss if I failed to mention my good friend Andy Ockershausen who was responsible for bringing together the original broadcast team of Sonny, Sam and Frank. After 62 years in professional football, I still have my health and wonderful family with a special thanks to my beautiful wife Margo for letting me work the weekends for all those years. I'll always be a fan of professional football and appreciative of all that it has done for me, my family and our city. I'll leave you with these word, Hail to the Redskins!"