After Another Injury-Filled Year, Uncertainty Looms With Redskins Free Agents 

With the uncertainty surrounding not only Smith, but wide receiver Jamison Crowder, top rated linebacker Zach Brown, and 1,000-yard rusher Adrian Peterson, the Redskins continue to keep a keen eye focused on linebacker Reuben Foster, and his developing situation following the dropping of all charges on his prior arrest.

Allen insists, "it's time for him to play football again."

"We consider him strongly. We'll see what happens but he's on the roster. He hasn't played yet and he has to abide by all our rules but we are hoping for him and us that he's able to play."

With the NFL Draft and Free Agency kicking off in the coming weeks, Gruden has his plan set, and is looking to improve every position possible.

"Offensive lineman we already know that's a priority, we know quarterback's an issue, we know receiver is an issue so we need to upgrade our entire roster," Gruden said. "We're going to have to add players to every position, add competition, that's what's going to make us good. We have a core nucleus of players I feel really great about without a doubt but adding players to every position is critical to your franchises success."

With recovery from injury and the fear of the unknown prevalent around Redskins Park, Allen says the team is looking for "any competitive advantage to win," when it comes to avoiding the injury bug in 2019.

"We are doing some new things with the recovery center that we purchased, even the shoes sound like they are very important to todays' college players. There is one player with an incredible story about how a shoe hurt him a couple times and once he switched shoes, he never had a problem."