After Beginning the Season Unemployed, Donte Whitner Sr. Is Now Thriving With Redskins

"It's working out pretty good. I have the system down packed," Whitner Sr. said. "I have my football lungs working. I feel like I'm in football shape now. Just about getting out there, continuing to study the film, practice and go out there and win games."

He was not signed as a free agent by the Redskins until Oct. 5, because of injury problems for Washington, with the team having to place David Bruton Jr. on Injured Reserve and the timing of Whitner Sr.'s release by his hometown Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons, at the very end of the free agency signing period. The timing left Whitner Sr. without a landing spot on an NFL team as the season began for the first time in his extensive career.

He knew that he was more than good enough to play in the NFL, yet he remained at home, which was a very difficult thing to experience especially as he felt he was better than many guys out there on the fields around the country.

"Absolutely, you do (think about that)," Whitner Sr. said. "But teams have their rosters set. The way I was released by Cleveland, I understood that it was late, so I knew that I would have to wait a little bit, which I was okay with. Now I'm here and looking forward to playing and winning games."

Helping the team be successful is something that he should be able to do rather well, especially with the amount of experience he has and can share with the other players. In his career, Whitner has 627 total tackles, 53 passes defended, 11 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles. So far this year, he has 12 combined tackles through three games and his numbers will only go up from here. While it may have taken some time to find his place, it looks like Whitner Sr. is finally in a role that looks like it will benefit both him and the Redskins.