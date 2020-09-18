After Finishing Strong Against The Eagles, Dwayne Haskins Looks To Take Another Step Forward In Arizona

Before Haskins found his rhythm, a variety of factors contributed to his slow start against the Eagles. Rivera saw a young quarterback who was "a little bit anxious," which led to inaccurate throws. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner saw a unit playing in its first game together against a quality opponent. Haskins echoed Turner's sentiment, noting that with so many young players, it took time for everyone to mesh.

Haskins' mechanics were also partly to blame. As The Athletic's Mark Bullock mentioned in his film breakdown, Haskins was not stepping into his throws, which prevented him from squaring his hips and driving the ball to his intended targets. Of his first six passes, Haskins completed just one.

But once Haskins settled in, Rivera saw him take command of the offense. It started with the throw to McLaurin, which led to his first touchdown pass a few plays later to Logan Thomas.

Rivera noticed even more confidence from his second-year signal-caller on the second drive of the third quarter. Shortly after a bullet to Steven Sims Jr. resulted in a 17-yard game, Peyton Barber trimmed the deficit to 17-14.