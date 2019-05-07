After 'Fluke Injury,' Brandon Scherff Readies Himself For 2019

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff crumbled to the ground, then felt a "pop" near his left shoulder during a Week 9 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons last November. He immediately knew something was wrong.

"I tried anything I could to get back into the game," Scherff says now, about five months removed from the torn pectoral muscle that prematurely ended his 2018 season. "But I said, 'I can't go,' so I got an MRI and that's when they told me I was out for the year."

Scherff said the extended time off, while difficult, has given him a newfound appreciation for the sport and even more of a reason to look forward to the 2019 campaign. He's been steadily progressing through the Redskins' offseason training program and rated his health at 90 percent on April 24. On Monday, he was one of 12 players to compete in the Redskins Charity Golf Classic.

By training camp, Scherff said he'll be "ready to go," leaving the frustration and disappointment from his first major NFL injury in the rear-view mirror.