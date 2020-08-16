QB Alex Smith Returns To Practice After Being Activated From The PUP List

The next steps for Smith, Rivera and quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said, were showing that he could protect himself and execute all of the football movements he worked to master over the past 16 years.

Those were the objectives when Smith worked with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and his training staff off to the side, and as Rivera watched Smith, he was pleased with his progress.

"We notice that he is getting stronger and stronger, His movements are all coming back," Rivera said Aug. 10. "But again, we don't want to put him on the field and expose him until the proper opportunity comes. We're trying to be smart. We're trying to be diligent in this situation because of Alex's circumstances. He's been tremendous right now and we expect him to continue to develop and grow. When the moment's right, at the appropriate time we'll make our decision."