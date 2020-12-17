Monitoring The Status Of Alex Smith And Antonio Gibson For Week 15

The Washington Football Team will try to win its fifth straight game for the first time since 2012 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but two of its most effective offensive weapons might not be available for the Week 15 matchup.

Quarterback Alex Smith, who is 4-1 as a starter since returning from a gruesome broken leg, is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of the second half in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson is nursing a turf toe injury that forced him to miss the 49ers game.

Smith does not have eye-popping stats during Washington's four-game winning streak, but he has still been playing solid football this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,420 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. That has contributed to the offense steadily improving over the past two months, as it has gained at least 300 yards in seven of the past eight games.

Smith was noticeably off in the first half against the 49ers; his opening pass to Terry McLaurin was off-target, and he only had two completions in the first quarter. Dwayne Haskins Jr. ultimately took over at quarterback as Smith jogged into the locker room before halftime. While Smith was on the sideline for the second half, he did not take another snap and finished 8-of-19 for 57 yards and an interception.