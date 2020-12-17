Monitoring The Status Of Alex Smith And Antonio Gibson For Week 15

The Washington Football Team will try to win its fifth straight game for the first time since 2012 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but two of its most effective offensive weapons might not be available for the Week 15 matchup.
Quarterback Alex Smith, who is 4-1 as a starter since returning from a gruesome broken leg, is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of the second half in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson is nursing a turf toe injury that forced him to miss the 49ers game.
Smith does not have eye-popping stats during Washington's four-game winning streak, but he has still been playing solid football this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,420 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. That has contributed to the offense steadily improving over the past two months, as it has gained at least 300 yards in seven of the past eight games.
Smith was noticeably off in the first half against the 49ers; his opening pass to Terry McLaurin was off-target, and he only had two completions in the first quarter. Dwayne Haskins Jr. ultimately took over at quarterback as Smith jogged into the locker room before halftime. While Smith was on the sideline for the second half, he did not take another snap and finished 8-of-19 for 57 yards and an interception.
Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Smith developed "some tightness and muscle soreness as he was pushing off that right leg." The team performed X-Rays, which came back with "no issues," but the soreness remained, so the team decided to keep him out for precautionary reasons.
Gibson, who leads all rookies with 11 touchdowns, was injured in the first quarter of Washington's Week 13 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a 13-yard run. Gibson was starting to gain traction as one of the better young running backs in the NFL after rushing for 209 yards in his previous two games. He had scored eight touchdowns in his last five games, three of which came on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.
Rivera said last Thursday that Gibson's turf toe is "concerning," especially for his position, and wanted to see how he progressed the next two days. Gibson did not practice the entire week and was ruled out for the 49ers game.
"It is complicated for a running back because he's got to plant, cut, turn," Rivera said. "I think the big toe -- that's where his power and energy that he runs with comes up. We're hoping for the best."
Washington managed to pull out a win over the 49ers without Gibson or Smith, but it will face a tougher challenge in the Seahawks, who are second in the NFC West and led by MVP candidate Russell Wilson. If Washington wants to give itself its best shot of getting its fifth consecutive win, it will need both players healthy. Here's how both are progressing throughout the week.
Wednesday
Both were at practice, but Gibson was working off to the side with trainers. Smith was among his fellow quarterbacks during individual drills, but Haskins was taking the first team reps. Both were listed as "Did Not Participate" on Wednesday's injury report.
"It's feeling all right," Smith said after practice. "Just taking it day-by-day. ...Obviously keep making improvements. [It's] early in the week here, so we'll see as it goes on."
With Smith's calf injury being in his right leg, it's easy to assume that it is related to the injury he suffered in 2018 and the surgeries that followed. But Smith assured the media that was "not at all" the case.
"It's all good news. Everything down there looks great. It's just a freak thing that coincidentally happened to the same leg."
It is unknown at this point how much Smith will practice this week, but Rivera seems confident that Smith could be ready even if he does not practice at all ahead of the Seahawks game.
"A smart football player like that, you usually don't worry about them being able to pick it up and be ready to go," he said.
As for Gibson, Rivera said the running back has made "good progress" with his toe and is pleased with where things are headed right now.